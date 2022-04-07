FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.750-$13.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $444.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $442.63 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $306.86 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,490. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

