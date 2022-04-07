Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 23,148 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $985,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,015,542.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,289. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

