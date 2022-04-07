Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.71. 3,152,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

