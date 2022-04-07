FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,053 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $85,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $452.72. 2,757,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,493. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.