FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,053 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.4% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $85,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $452.72. 2,757,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,493. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
