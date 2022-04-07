FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $450.71. 5,311,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,446,458. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.