FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,587,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.26. 7,922,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,108,658. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.27.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

