FDx Advisors Inc. Has $12.38 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after buying an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after buying an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $308.43. 4,268,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $314.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.83.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 949,506 shares of company stock valued at $264,729,935. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

