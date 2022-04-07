FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,574 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,775,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,939. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.27 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

