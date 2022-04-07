Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE:FSS opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 31.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 30.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 8.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 23.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

