Field & Main Bank Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $8.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,729,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,041,406. The company has a market cap of $606.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.18 and its 200-day moving average is $293.17. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,325 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.96.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

