Field & Main Bank Has $311,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.58. 8,597,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,738. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

