Field & Main Bank Has $665,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 131,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,692,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.33.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.23.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

