Field & Main Bank Has $771,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 44.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,193 shares of company stock worth $22,168,897. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.61. 5,730,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.