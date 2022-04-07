Field & Main Bank Purchases 150 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.62. 3,048,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,201. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.