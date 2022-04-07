Field & Main Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,894,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,163,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

