Field & Main Bank Sells 850 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 47,408,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,798,461. The firm has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

