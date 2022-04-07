Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.98 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88.
In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.