Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.98 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

