FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up to $22.57

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.57, but opened at $23.48. FIGS shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 16,204 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 10,850 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $248,682.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 332,787 shares of company stock worth $6,754,466 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 1,267.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,244 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,927,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

