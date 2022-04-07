FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up to $22.57

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.57, but opened at $23.48. FIGS shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 16,204 shares.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00.
In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 10,850 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $248,682.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 332,787 shares of company stock worth $6,754,466 over the last 90 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 1,267.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,244 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,927,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
