Financial Analysis: LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) & 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LAIX and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33

17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 501.45%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than LAIX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LAIX and 17 Education & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $149.06 million 0.08 -$60.51 million ($3.36) -1.02 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.40 -$4.01 million ($4.64) -0.59

17 Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX. LAIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LAIX has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LAIX and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group -65.59% -119.59% -55.98%

Summary

LAIX beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LAIX (Get Rating)

LAIX, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet. The company was founded by Yi Wang, Zheren Hu and Hui Lin in September 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

