Financial Comparison: NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) versus Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NGL Energy Partners and Kinetik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00

NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.75%. Kinetik has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Risk and Volatility

NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Kinetik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.61 Kinetik $160.62 million 20.41 $99.22 million $5.13 12.98

Kinetik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13% Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinetik beats NGL Energy Partners on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced and flow back water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers and transports it to refineries or for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Liquids Logistics segment conducts supply operations for natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products and biodiesel to a range of commercial, retail and industrial customers across the United States and Canada. The Corporate & Other segment include corporate expenses that are not allocated to the reportable segments. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

