Financial Comparison: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) versus Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waste Connections and Quest Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Connections $6.15 billion 6.03 $618.05 million $2.37 60.89 Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.71 $1.69 million $0.08 73.01

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Resource. Waste Connections is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Waste Connections has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Connections and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Connections 10.05% 12.23% 5.93% Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Waste Connections and Quest Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Connections 0 1 8 1 3.00 Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00

Waste Connections currently has a consensus target price of $138.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.77%. Quest Resource has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 99.77%. Given Quest Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Waste Connections.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Waste Connections shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Waste Connections shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Quest Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waste Connections beats Quest Resource on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc. engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Eastern, Southern, Western, Central, and Canada. The company was founded by Ronald J. Mittelstaedt on September 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, Canada.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded in July 2002 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

