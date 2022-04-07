Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,271,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. TRB Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 811,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
