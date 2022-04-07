Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.46

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.46 and traded as low as C$13.97. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 51,616 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.95, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.45. The stock has a market cap of C$465.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.36%.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

