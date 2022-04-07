First Bank & Trust Acquires 2,918 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after buying an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after buying an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average is $88.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

