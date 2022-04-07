First Bank & Trust Acquires 425 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after buying an additional 42,670 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,548,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BL traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.85. The stock had a trading volume of 430,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average is $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.