First Bank & Trust Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cintas by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,409,000 after buying an additional 38,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus cut their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $434.24. 359,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,931. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

