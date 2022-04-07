First Bank & Trust Has $2.95 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.2% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 3.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.27.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,889. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.07 and a 200-day moving average of $206.82. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

