First Bank & Trust Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $102.40. 1,712,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,750. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.53. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.