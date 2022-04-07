First Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chewy were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth $36,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CHWY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

Chewy stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,663. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

