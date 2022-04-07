First Bank & Trust Purchases 81 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.95.
EL traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.47.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.
Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
