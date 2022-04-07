First Bank & Trust Sells 114 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,907. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.46 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

