First Bank & Trust Takes $598,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,615,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,973,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,696,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,807. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

