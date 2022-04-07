First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FRME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

FRME stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.10. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Merchants by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

