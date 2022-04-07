First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,192,000 after acquiring an additional 313,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140,016 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 212,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

