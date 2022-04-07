First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.96

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 2400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

