First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,626. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.