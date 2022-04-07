First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,027. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $94.60 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.78.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

