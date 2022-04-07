Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.73. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.