Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.59. 10,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,262. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Five Below by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $4,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
