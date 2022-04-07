Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.190-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.620 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.59. 10,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,262. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Five Below by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $4,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

