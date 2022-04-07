FLO Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.