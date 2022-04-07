Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.

FND has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $79.38 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

