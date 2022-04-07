Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLS. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of FLS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.