FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut FMC from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.27.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.