FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $186,000 Stock Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNAD remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,828. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

