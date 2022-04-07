FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venator Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the third quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

AGCB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,972. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

