FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 536,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,535,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.43%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

