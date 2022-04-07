FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $226,000 in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microvast alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of MVST stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.61. 50,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,287. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32.

Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.