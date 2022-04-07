FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of North Atlantic Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 43.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 26.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 8.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.87 during midday trading on Thursday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,782. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

