FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Concord Acquisition were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concord Acquisition by 369.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 95,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coltrane Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 13,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,734. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

