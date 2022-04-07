FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 274 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,851. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

